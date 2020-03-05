Charges are pending against a Sullivan woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the woman tried to hide drugs, believed to be crystal methamphetamine, into a pair of socks she was bringing into the facility.
The sheriff’s office said the woman came into the front lobby of the detention center Saturday, Feb. 29, just after 11 p.m. The woman said she was dropping off socks and T-shirts for her currently incarcerated son.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the jail allows families of inmates to bring three white T-shirts, three pairs of white socks, and three pairs of white briefs for an inmate.
“This policy is in place because we feel it is important for the individuals to have undergarments for sanitary reasons,” Pelton said.
A detention center deputy collected the clothing and opened the packages. It is jail policy to inspect all items before accepting anything.
While checking the items, the deputy noticed something on the seams of the socks. The seams appeared to have been tampered with, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy discovered small hard crystals, believed to be methamphetamine, hidden in the seams.
The woman was placed under arrest for attempting to deliver a controlled substance into the jail.
Before being taken into custody, the deputy asked her if she had any more drugs. Initially, she denied having anything, but eventually produced a small glass jar containing one crystal rock, also believed to be methamphetamine.