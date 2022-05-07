CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been found guilty of killing of a 94-year-old woman in his care nearly five years ago.
A jury found Tommie Coffer Jr., 58, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Geneva Richardson in her Florissant home in December 2017.
Prosecutors said Coffer killed the older woman after she confronted him over accusations that he had forged several of Richardson’s personal checks to pay himself $7,000. Police said Coffer beat the woman to death with a skillet, then stabbed her to death.
Prosecutors said Coffer used a ride-share service the night Richardson was killed to leave her home, and records show he was dropped off at an intersection in Ferguson. Police found evidence tied to the crime scene — including a bloody pillowcase belonging to Richardson — at spots close to where Coffer was dropped off, prosecutors said.
Coffer faces life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.