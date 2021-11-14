A Marthasville man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement officials said he sent sexually explicit photos of another person without consent.
Danny Larue, 45, was charged last week with one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, one count of stealing, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of property damage. All but the property damage charge are Class D felonies. The property damage charge is a misdemeanor.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, shortly before noon on April 14, the department received a dispatch call for a domestic dispute at a convenience store in Marthasville. When officers arrived, they made contact with an individual who told authorities that they had a verbal argument with Larue.
During the argument, the individual told police that Larue became violent, punching out the mirror on the person’s vehicle, brandishing a knife and threatening to slash the tires on the vehicle. The individual said Larue also threatened to strike them with his hand before he stole their phone and left the scene.
It was later discovered, according to Warren County deputies, that Larue had logged into the individual’s Facebook account and had begun sending sexually explicit photos and private messages to other people.
When the individual returned home and logged into their account from their personal computer, they told police that they began receiving messages from Larue’s account.
“Larue threatened retaliation and also threatened to not return (the individual’s) phone unless they met a list of his demands, which included telling law enforcement that (the individual) found the phone rather than it being stolen,” Warren County Deputy Andrew Whittington wrote in court records.
On April 20, Whittington conducted a traffic stop on Larue’s vehicle. When interviewed at the Warren County Jail, Whittington said Larue admitted to all allegations.
A counsel status hearing is set for Dec. 1 in the case.