The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has once again delayed the murder trial of a former Franklin County resident accused of killing her boyfriend in a parking lot of Babbo’s Spaghetteria restaurant in Chesterfield Valley.
According to online court records, a judge in Clayton has ruled that the murder trial of Kathryn Marsh, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, needed to be delayed until mid-April because the court was “unable to bring jurors into the building to serve” due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.
This is the second time that Marsh’s trial has been delayed. She was previously set to go on trial in early March, but after a member of the courthouse staff tested positive for COVID-19, that date was canceled.
Marsh’s new court date is 9 a.m. on April 12. Court officials said this is the earliest date the court could resume jury trials.
If found guilty, Marsh could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. She also could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility for probation or parole.
Marsh’s jury trial is expected to last one day.