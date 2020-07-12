A St. Clair man allegedly poured gasoline and threatened to burn down a house after assaulting a female and injuring two young boys at a home in St. Clair Monday, July 6.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Aaron Lee Halcott, 35, has been charged with third-degree domestic assault and abuse/neglect of a child following the incident.
Pelton said deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Arbor Lane, St. Clair, for a domestic disturbance.
The caller reported her boyfriend was going to burn down their house and hurt his children.
When deputies arrived they met with the 33-year-old woman who said Halcott struck her in the face and body, choked her, and dragged her across the floor. She added Halcott poured gasoline in the home and threatened to burn the house down.
Deputies learned two male children, ages 8 and 11, sustained minor injuries from being assaulted as well.
Halcott was located and declined to make a statement. Evidence was located at the scene that supported the victim’s allegations.
He was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center and is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.