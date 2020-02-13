A Washington man survived a drug overdose last week.
First responders were called to an apartment at Southwinds Drive Thursday, Feb. 6, at around 8 p.m. for a report of a 28-year-old man overdosing.
Washington police said someone with the man had Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose. The Narcan was given to the man prior to officers responding.
Once police arrived, officers reported the man was no longer overdosing, but he still seemed somewhat confused. The man refused treatment and didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
The man told police he was aware of Missouri’s Good Samaritan Law and, because of that, officers should leave. The law protects anyone from being arrested if 911 is called for an overdose.
“Even if they have eight beans of heroin laying there on the table, we can’t charge them with that because of the Good Samaritan Law,” Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said. “The law says any drugs, or anything we find there, if someone has called for medical assistance, we can’t charge them.”
The law was passed in 2017.