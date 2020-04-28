A Villa Ridge man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a “road rage” incident.
Washington police said a 34-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon following an incident in the Phoenix Center II parking lot. Police said a woman called to report a man driving erratically Monday, April 27.
The woman followed the man to the area behind the Target at around 12:30 p.m. Police said the man exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the woman.
The man left the scene before law enforcement officers arrived. With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man was located and arrested later Monday.
Police said a gun was seized during the arrest. The man was taken to the station and released pending further investigation.
Formal charges are pending.