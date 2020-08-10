William Beckmann, 38, Washington, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault with intimidation Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Washington Police Department was called to the 400 Block of Hooker Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance, according to the police report.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said when officers arrived on scene there was an ongoing argument between Beckmann and the victim, and both were detained on scene during the police investigation.
Sitzes said the victim and witnesses stated that Beckmann has been threatening the victim and his family over the last several days and has used racial slurs.
Saturday, Beckmann allegedly threatened to kill the victim and his family with a knife, Sitzes said.
Officers found a knife on Beckmann and arrested him, according to Sitzes,
Beckmann is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center on a $35,000 cash-only bond.