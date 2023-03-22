Criminal charges have been filed against a man who investigators believe is responsible for burglarizing one Union business and attempting to burglarize another.
Jeremy Lovell, 36, has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree stealing items valued at more than $750.
The charges against Lovell stem from an emergency call placed to law enforcement shortly before midnight on March 20. The caller, an employee of a business, told dispatchers that someone was trying to forceful enter the backdoor of a business.
"The employee was present in the business and watching the suspect via surveillance cameras," Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release announcing the charges. Pelton didn't name the business, only saying that the business is located near the intersection of Clearview Road and Highway 47.
Before investigators with the Union Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived, the suspect had left the area on foot. Deputies checking the area located a "large knife" on the ground just outside the door of the business where the suspect had been standing.
A search was conducted of the surrounding area and the suspect was found hiding in an unlocked car at a nearby used car lot. The suspect was later identified as Lovell.
Lovell, who is homeless, has been known to take up residence in the Washington area. Lovell, who had active warrants from UPD, was also on probation for stalking charges.
Lovell was taken into custody at the scene. A search following the arrest revealed that "property which was believed to be stolen from another business within the proximity of the scene of the arrest," Pelton said.
Deputies were then dispatched to that business and found evidence that a burglary had also been attempted at that property. Deputies also made contact with the owner of the second business, who after viewing surveillance video footage was able to confirm that the business had been burglarized. Lovell is seen taking numerous items from the business before exiting.
Again, the name of the business has not been released.
A hearing in this case is scheduled for March 27. Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Houston will preside over the hearing.
This is not Lovell's first time facing criminal charges.
His criminal history dates back more than a decade to 2012 when he was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's Department for driving while intoxicated. After pleading guilty, Lovell was sentenced to 730 days of supervised probation.
In 2014, he was arrested for possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia, a charge that he pleaded guilty to in 2015. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Then in 2000, Lovell was again charged with possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia along with some traffic violations. For each of those charges, Lovell was sentenced to pay a fine.
In May 2022, Lovell was arrested by the Washington Police Department for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. The case for these charges is ongoing.