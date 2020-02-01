A St. Louis man was charged after failing to register as a sex offender.
John D. Garrison, 46, was charged last week in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender. The charge is the result of a compliance check conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in June 2019.
During the compliance check, investigators went to a home at the 200 block of Sycamore Lane in St. Clair to verify the residency of Garrison. The address was listed by Garrison on the registry as his current address, however, investigators discovered he had moved and was living in St. Louis.
Investigators attempted to contact Garrison in St. Louis, but were initially unable to locate him. Eventually investigators were able to reach Garrison and informed him he needed to update his address in order to comply with his registration.
The sheriff’s office filed the report with the Franklin County Prosecutors Office. A warrant was granted for failing to register as a sex offender and a bond of $5,000 was granted.
“It is the mission of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “Our office will continue to ensure that anyone who has been required by law to register as a sex offender has completed that and is compliant in the registration.”