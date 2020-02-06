A man was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident following a crash behind Schnucks Sunday night.
A woman in the vehicle also was issued a summons for being a visibly intoxicated minor. The names are being withheld pending formal charges.
Washington police said dispatch received a call from OnStar indicating a car had crashed at the intersection of Highway 47 and Steutermann Road. An off-duty officer who lived in the area heard the collision and went to investigate.
The officer drove to the area and found a crash scene behind Schnucks. The officer reported seeing a significant amount of damage and saw a black Ford Mustang leave the scene.
The off-duty officer followed the vehicle to Highway A and Julie Lane before he was able to make contact and detain the occupants until on-duty law enforcement arrived.
Police said the car was traveling along Steutermann Road heading west. The car left the road and went up a hill.
The car drove through a fence, struck a tree, a light post and dislodged a fire hydrant. The car ended up in the alley behind the Schnucks complex.
The off-duty officer reported “there were more car parts left on the scene than on the Mustang.”