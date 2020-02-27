Domestic assault charges have been filed against a St. Clair-area man after a woman said she was assaulted at a barbecue.
Bobby B. Busch, 28, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of third-degree domestic assault.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatch to a home in the 800 block of Country View Lane at 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
A woman told deputies she had been assaulted at a barbecue at the residence. She said Busch allegedly punched her multiple times and dragged her on the ground. The assault caused injury to the victim, deputies said.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation since the victim was in Jefferson County at the time of the call. The investigation of the assault led to the arrest of Busch. He was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
A warrant was issued with a cash-only bond of $10,000.