A Washington-area man has been charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault.
Aaron M. Duenke, 32, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court related to an incident Saturday, Feb. 29.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4300 block of St. Anns Road to investigate a reported domestic assault.
Deputies were told Duenke and a woman had been consuming alcohol the previous evening and they began arguing after returning home. Deputies reported the argument then became physical.
Duenke and the woman then went to bed. The next morning, the woman woke up and found bruising to her facial area.
Deputies said the couple resumed arguing and once again the situation became physical.
Deputies were called to the scene. During the investigation, deputies found evidence of the assault and arrested Duenke without incident.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.