A Union man is facing burglary and stealing charges after police say he broke into a business on Union’s eastside and stole more than $8,000 in merchandise. Keaton Chandler, 22, has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm, and six charges of felony stealing an item valued at more than $750.
The charges against Chandler stem from a burglary that happened in December in the 1200 block of Old Smelter Road.
Union Police Department documents detail how the business’s surveillance video footage shows multiple suspects inside of the business shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Several pre-loaded gift cards, Apple watches, Apple Airpods, coolers, cups and the business owner’s credit cards were taken during the burglary.
The business owner was able to get a list of transactions that had been used on the stolen cards. Those transactions include being used for $280 and $270 at the Mobil gas station in Union. The gas station’s video surveillance shows a person, later identified as Chandler, swiping one of the stolen credit cards after purchasing several undisclosed items.
A second suspect, who has not been charged as of this time, is also captured on camera purchasing additional items after Chandler. In total, the pair charged $1,693 to the credit cards.
After making their purchases, the pair then returned to the business and continued to burglarize it for several hours, according to UPD.
During the burglary, two rifles, which were in long cardboard boxes, were stolen. Surveillance video from inside the business shows a person fitting Chandler’s description carrying two long boxes out of the office area of the business.
During the course of their investigation, police were able to identify several pieces of property stolen out of the business that had been left in the woods on a trail leading to Riverview Trailer Court, which is where Chandler and the other suspect were staying.
When questioned by police the next day, Chandler reportedly told police that the rifles were in a shed, outside of the trailer that he was staying at in Riverview Trailer Park. The rifles were later recovered from the shed.
That same day, an acquaintance of Chandler’s was able to provide UPD with three gift cards, an Apple watch and the business owner’s credit cards.
Chandler was arrested on Jan. 17 and reportedly confessed to the burglary.
A hearing in this case is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 12:30 p.m. in front of Associate Circuit Court Judge Mark Brinkmann. If convicted on all counts and given the maximum sentence under state law, Chandler faces up to 63 years in prison.
Court records show that this is not Chandler’s first time in legal troubles.
In 2021, he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation related to one charge of felony stealing. He violated the terms of that parole in August and again in December, when he reportedly burglarized the Union business. That same year, he was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle, a Class D felony.
He is also on five years of supervised probation for the 2020 burglary of a Washington property and charges of stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
In 2021, he twice pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing and was sentenced to pay a $300 fine and a $175 fine in two different cases.