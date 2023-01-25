A Union man is facing burglary and stealing charges after police say he broke into a business on Union’s eastside and stole more than $8,000 in merchandise. Keaton Chandler, 22, has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm, and six charges of felony stealing an item valued at more than $750. 

The charges against Chandler stem from a burglary that happened in December in the 1200 block of Old Smelter Road. 