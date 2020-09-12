Nicholas Sweeney, 25, has been charged with burglary in the second degree.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the charges come after a burglary March 14, at Jesuit Hall in St. Francis Borgia Parish.
Sitzes said it was fingerprint evidence from the scene that led the department to Sweeney.
Sweeney was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9, and charges were filed the next day, Sitzes said.
Sweeney also is a suspect in another burglary that was at Borgia Parish on March 14, where $2,650 worth of gift cards were stolen, Sitzes said.
Sweeney is homeless, living in the Washington area, according to Sitzes. Court documents show his last known address as St. Clair.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Franklin County Detention Center.