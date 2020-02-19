A St. Louis man is facing multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Sunday evening.
Servando Padilla, 17, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action — all felonies.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were contacted at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, about a shooting incident.
The Washington Police Department told the deputies two people reported they had been shot. The two were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Deputies met with the two people, a 16-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man, at the hospital. Both told deputies they went to an address in Roberstville to sell marijuana.
The man told police when the couple arrived at the residence and pulled in the driveway, they were approached by two other men. One man displayed a firearm and ordered the two to give him the marijuana.
The man said he attempted to grab the gun and was shot in his right hand. The bullet passed through his hand and hit the woman in her lower torso, upper thigh and her right hand.
The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue located in the Robertsville area to investigate the incident. The sheriff’s office said several people were inside the residence when deputies arrived.
The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and located the firearm.
Padilla was placed under arrest. Bond was set at $500,000. The sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation.