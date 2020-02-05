A Villa Ridge man is facing domestic assault charges after being accused of choking a woman during an argument.
Dustin L. Clifton, 30, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of second-degree domestic assault, a felony.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clifton early Monday, Jan. 27. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Arborview Drive just before 12:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance in progress.
Deputies found a man and a woman at the residence. The woman told deputies the man grabbed her around the neck and choked her while the two were arguing.
The woman had a visible injury to her neck, deputies said.
Clifton was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.