A man accused of breaking into self-storage units in the Sullivan area is facing charges for burglary and property damage.
Cody Lee Hunt, 29, Hazelwood, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of second-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of second-degree property damage.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Sullivan area self-storage area Tuesday, Jan. 21, to investigate a reported burglary. Deputies determined someone had gone into a storage unit and then accessed other units.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect cut holes in the interior walls to access multiple units. An ATV and power tools were reported stolen.
During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office identified Hunt as a possible suspect.
Hunt was taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Feb. 3. Knowing Hunt was a person of interest in the Franklin County case, Washington County informed Franklin County that Hunt was in custody.
Franklin County deputies responded to Washington County and interviewed Hunt to continue with the investigation. The interview led to the arrest of the Hunt. He was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
Warrants were issued in the amount of $10,000 and the condition he be fitted with a GPS tracking device prior to his release.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the case.