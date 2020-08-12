Washington police said Daniel Kampschroeder, 32, Washington, was responsible for four thefts in the area over the weekend that resulted in his arrest three times.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes of the Washington Police Department said police responded to a call Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. from a victim who said property was stolen from the 300 block of Williams Street. The victim later that day called police to tell them that the property was discovered in the 700 block of West Third Street. Police responded to the scene and talked with Kampschroeder and his father and then arrested Kampschroeder on a misdemeanor stealing charge.
While Kampschroeder was in custody it was determined he was allegedly responsible for a theft in the 600 block of West Second Street that occurred earlier that day, according to Sitzes.
Sitzes said after Kampschroeder was released from police custody, he broke into the police department’s trailer where he was caught stealing equipment. When confronted by the responding officers it was discovered he also had an old Washington Police Department badge in his possession. That discovery led police to investigate further, he said. After viewing the police department’s surveillance cameras, Sitzes said police discovered that Kampschroeder had stolen the badge out of a display case in the police department lobby and had attempted to break into the drug take back bin at the department but was unsuccessful.
Kampschroeder was then arrested for stealing again. Sitzes said at that time charges were not issued by the prosecutor because it was a misdemeanor stealing charge and he was released.
On Sunday, officers responded to an attempted theft from a vehicle at 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Market Street.
The victim’s description matched that of Kampschroeder, according to Sitzes, and officers then began canvassing the area. Police located Kampschroeder on East Sixth Street near Locust Street.
Sitzes said when officers made contact with Kampschroeder, it was determined he was in possession of a shotgun. Officers then arrested Kampschroeder for unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing.
Sitzes said the owner of the gun was found and it was discovered that it was taken out of his vehicle. Sitzes said the owner was unaware that the gun was missing until he was contacted by police.
Sitzes said Kampschroeder is a convicted felon and as such is not allowed to be in possession of a weapon. Kampschroeder was arrested for theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon and taken into custody. He is being held on a $25,000 surety bond at the Franklin County Detention Center. Sitzes said the Probation and Parole Department also has issued a no bond warrant for violating his probation.
Kampschroeder has multiple felony convictions, including for possession of a controlled substance, according to Missouri CaseNet.