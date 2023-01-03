A 47-year-old St. Clair man was shot twice by his neighbor, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 2, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 600 block of Perkins Road in rural St. Clair to investigate reports of a possible shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and left arm. The man, who is not identified by police, identified his shooter as his 59-year-old neighbor, James David Lairmore, of St. Clair.