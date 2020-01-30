A Washington woman pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute, and aiding and abetting in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a woman.
Shannon Rennee Bradley, 25, appeared in front of United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig Monday, Jan. 27. Sentencing is scheduled for May 1.
According to the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Bradley and her co-defendant, Jacob Brewer, met a woman and her boyfriend at a gas station in Washington. The attorney’s office said a drug deal took place.
The woman and her boyfriend shared the drugs later that evening, according to court documents. The boyfriend woke up later and found the woman unresponsive.
The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Brewer pleaded guilty in May 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 12.
After pleading guilty Monday, Bradley faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000,000.
In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys James Delworth and Sara Koppenaal are handling the case.