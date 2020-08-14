Michael Ballo Jr., a former Washington resident, who now lives in Eureka, has been charged with multiple sexual offenses.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department began investigating allegations of sexual abuse and child molestation in March of 2020. The alleged incidents began in 2008.
“The victim was 11 when the alleged abuse began. These incidents continued until 2014,” Sitzes said. “During the course of this investigation, it was determined that the alleged incidents occurred within the jurisdictions of Washington, Franklin County and Moscow Mills. In a joint effort, these three agencies continued to investigate the allegations.”
Sitzes said as a result of this investigation, a warrant was issued on Aug. 14, 2020, for the Washington and Franklin County cases.
Ballo, 31, was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of statutory rape in the first degree, four counts of child molestation in the first degree, one count of statutory rape in the second degree, and three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree.
Ballo is currently in custody at the Franklin County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash only bond, according to Sitzes.
