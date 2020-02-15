A 13-year-old was taken into custody after being connected to a stolen vehicle.
Washington police said the juvenile was arrested and taken to the St. Charles County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday morning.
The arrest came after a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Four Rivers Family YMCA, Washington. The vehicle was reported stolen between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Early Thursday morning, at around 1:35 a.m., a Washington police officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of International Avenue and Ninth Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
Police said the stolen vehicle was moving at a low rate of speed. The driver eventually stopped on Highway 100 near A. Roy Drive.
The officer began to order the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver did not comply, police said. Instead the driver drove away in the stolen truck.
A pursuit followed. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car in the area of Eighth and Locust streets.
Following the crash, police said the driver got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was able to evade several officers.
Police said they lost track of the driver in the Shamrock trailer park.
Washington police continued to investigate the theft and identified the driver as a 13-year-old from Washington. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody at his home on West Seventh Street.
Police said the case remains an active investigation.