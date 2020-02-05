An Illinois man has been charged in Franklin County with domestic assault.
Mark W. Hood, 57, Mitchell, Ill., was charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault, a felony, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the charge is related to a Jan. 26 incident.
Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Glider Lane in Villa Ridge at around 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies made contact with a “distraught” woman with a visible injury and blood on her face, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman told deputies Hood had been staying at her place. The sheriff’s office said Hood made an admission in the presence of a deputy, but he refused to speak about the incident with the deputy.
Hood was arrested and taken into custody. Bond was set at $20,000.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.