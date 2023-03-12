Area residents are urged to call 911 or local law enforcement with any information related to a shooting incident involving two Hermann Police Department Officers shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, who is described as a 180-pound white male with red hair, hazel eyes standing 5 feet 10 inches.
It is unknown what clothes he is wearing or what type of firearm he has.
According to the Highway Patrol the suspect shot two Hermann Police Officers at a Casey's General Store located at 811 Market St. before fleeing the scene.
It is unknown whether the suspect is traveling on foot or in a vehicle or which direction he fled in.
He is connected with a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plate RF5A0P.