A Gerald man has been charged with child abuse.
Deric A. Rugen, 20, recently was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of abuse or neglect of a child, a felony.
The charge stems from a Jan. 9 incident. That evening, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a 2-year-old child was getting treatment at a Springfield hospital.
The patrol said the child was receiving treatment because of an alleged assault that took place in Franklin County.
A Franklin County detective went to Springfield to investigate and speak with the child’s mother.
During the investigation, the mother told the detective the alleged assault occurred in the 400 block of South Main Street in Gerald.
The woman told the detective Rugen first assaulted the child on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and the following day.
On the morning of Jan. 9 the mother and child were able to leave the residence and drive to a friend’s residence in Springfield.
While in Springfield, the mother took the child to get medical attention. The sheriff’s office said the injuries were consistent with the mother’s statement.
Charges were issued Monday, March 16, against Rugen. His bond was set at $250,000, cash only.