A former gym coach charged two years ago with child molestation is now facing additional charges.
David F. Schneider, 43, Washington, is now facing a total of 15 felony charges after being indicted by a Franklin County grand jury. Schneider originally was charged with three counts of felony first-degree child molestation in February 2018.
A superseding indictment was issued Tuesday, Feb. 25, from the Franklin County grand jury. With the indictment, Schneider is facing three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age and 12 charges of first-degree child molestation with a victim under the age 12. All are felony charges.
The superseding indictment said Schneider can be considered a “predatory sexual offender” as described by state statute. A predatory offender can be punished to an “extended term of life imprisonment” and with the minimum time to be “not less than 30 years,” according to state statute.
A four-day trial has been scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 20, in front of Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann.
Grand Jury
Washington police said the new charges are all related to the original case.
Schneider, a former volunteer gymnastics coach at the Washington-based Kids in Motion, was investigated by Washington police in early 2018. Police were contacted by a juvenile who said her gymnastics coach had touched her inappropriately.
During the original investigation, three victims were identified. The three initial charges were tied into incidents against the three juvenile victims.
Between February 2018 and February 2020, Washington police continued to gather evidence. Police located two more juvenile victims willing to testify.
Police also were able to identify more incidents where the alleged molestation occurred after conducting multiple interviews with the victims.
The evidence was taken and presented to the grand jury. The juvenile victims testified in front of the grand jury.
As a result, the grand jury returned a total of 15 charges.
The three counts of statutory sodomy are tied into three events from 2012, according to the superseding indictment. Schneider is accused of inserting his finger into the vagina of a juvenile under the age of 14 on three separate incidents.
The incidents are alleged to have happened between June 1, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2012.
The child molestation charges allege Schneider made sexual contact with multiple victims by touching their genitals with his hands. Multiple charges say he placed his hands beneath the victims’ shorts and touched their genitals with his hands.
Those incidents are alleged to have happened between May 1, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2014.
Previous Charges
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office by Washington police, Schneider was originally accused of using “his hand to go under (a victim’s) shorts and grab the area of her vagina over her leotard” on multiple occasions while he was spotting her doing the splits.
The victim told police she thought it was weird at the time the incident occurred, but didn’t initially realize it was wrong, according to the probable cause statement.
A second victim told police Schneider had placed his hands under her shorts, and also placed them under her leotard and touched her genitals multiple times. The juvenile told police the touching occurred multiple times while doing the splits.
The second victim said the touching occurred four to six years ago while at Kids in Motion. She said she also witnessed Schneider touch the first victim under their shorts while doing the splits.
A third victim told police Schneider had touched her genitals with his fingers while she was doing the splits. The juvenile said the incidents occurred between spring 2014 and October 2014.
The third victim said the touching was awkward and told her mother. The mother reported the touching to the owner of Kids in Motion, Piper Hoemann, according to police.
Hoemann, 47, pleaded guilty last fall to failure to report child abuse. As owner of the now-closed Kids in Motion, Hoemann was considered a mandated reporter by the state.
Hoemann, Washington, was charged May 22, 2018, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with the misdemeanor.
Authorities allege that Hoemann knew of the accusation against a former trainer who allegedly touched three juveniles under their shorts while helping them with gymnastic techniques, yet she failed to contact police.
Hoemann was given two years’ unsupervised bench probation as part of the suspended imposition sentence (S.I.S.) on the charge. She appeared in front of Associate Circuit Judge Stanley Williams.
Under a S.I.S., a sentence is not imposed and Hoemann can have the charge taken off her record after two years, as long as she completes terms of her probation.
Schneider volunteered at Kids in Motion from the fall of 2011 until the fall of 2014.
In 2018, police made contact with Schneider and he agreed to an interview. According to the probable cause statement, Schneider admitted to placing his hands on numerous girls during stretches in an inappropriate place.
Schneider told police the “inappropriate place” would be the area around the vagina and he never tried to “hide” that, authorities said. Schneider told police his hands slipped and he touched the girls in inappropriate places because it was a “wet environment” and the girls would be sweaty, according to the probable cause statement.
Schneider told police he did not change his stretching technique after slipping several times and touching girls, according to the original probable cause statement.