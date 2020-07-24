The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation of an ATM robbery at the First Bank in Washington July 4.
Washington Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the theft of an undetermined amount of money from the ATM located at the intersection of Highways A and 100 occurred in the early morning hours of Independence Day.
Public Affairs Officer Rebecca Wu with the St. Louis FBI office said there are no updates to report at this time.
“The FBI is investigating the matter,” Wu said. “As a reminder, the public can use tips.fbi.gov to submit information on this case or any federal crimes.”
A statement released by First Bank July 10 stated only that the ATM was vandalized and money was stolen.
“We are providing law enforcement our full cooperation to support their ongoing investigation,” the statement read. “Clients can still conduct banking business at the branch through our drive-up teller service, or schedule an appointment for in-person teller service.”