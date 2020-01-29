A man was arrested early Sunday morning after discharging a fire extinguisher at Driftwood bar and restaurant.
Washington police are still investigating the incident and charges are pending against the man.
Police were called to driftwood at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, after a man reportedly sprayed a fire extinguisher in the building. The man left Driftwood and was seen getting into a car that left the area before police arrived.
Officers were given a description of the car and located it on Stafford Street. The driver told police she had just picked up two men from Driftwood.
Police informed the woman why she was pulled over. A man in the vehicle, a 23-year-old from Labadie, said he used the extinguisher.
The man was placed under arrest and later released to a sober party.
Driftwod posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it would be closed for clean up.
“Because of this malicious act, Driftwood will be closed for cleaning and inspection with the necessary parties,” the post said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Washington police said the man likely will be charged with property damage. Police said food, drinks, tables and musical equipment were damaged by the extinguisher foam.
Shotgun Creek Band was performing at the venue when the extinguisher was discharged.