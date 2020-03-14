A Franklin County man is facing charges for the fifth time this year and the fourth time in a week.
Samuel A. Stonebarger, 19, was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm, both felonies.
Stonebarger was charged Wednesday with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing and one count of stealing a firearm in connection to a Washington police investigation.
He previously was charged in two separate cases investigated by Union police. Those cases were filed Thursday, March 5. He was charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree burglary connected to one incident and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle connected to another incident.
In late January, Stonebarger was charged with one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of stealing a motor vehicle.
Washington Charges
According to Washington Police, Stonebarger is homeless, but has been staying in the Washington and Union areas.
Washington police said a business in the 600 block of Market Street reported Tuesday a company pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot. The theft occurred between 6 and 9 a.m.
Inside the truck, in addition to items belonging to the business, were a handgun and a wallet belonging to the employee.
The truck was reported stolen to Washington police. The employee also made a Facebook post about the missing truck.
The employee was contacted on Facebook with a tip about the truck’s location. The tip was passed along to police.
Washington officers responded to the area of 14th Street to check on the parked vehicle. Police found the truck, but the keys, wallet and handgun were missing.
Police have been investigating several business burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in addition to the stolen pickup. A description of the suspect, Stonebarger, was sent out to officers.
On Wednesday morning, a person matching the suspect’s description was seen on Jefferson Street at around 2:30 a.m. Police contacted the person and eventually placed him under arrest.
Police said the person, identified as Stonebarger, allegedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia, a substance believed to be methamphetamine and multiple sets of keys.
Police said one of the sets of keys belonged to the pickup truck that was recovered the day before.
Police said a vehicle repair business in the 800 block of East Eighth Street was burglarized at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Property was taken from the business and a customers car was stolen.
The stolen vehicle was located in the area of West 10th Street. Police said Stonebarger had been living in that area and was seen in the vicinity prior to being arrested.
Police property stolen from the business on Eighth Street and the missing firearm from the day before were located inside the recovered stolen vehicle.
Police interviewed Stonebarger and he confessed to stealing the business pickup truck the day before along with the firearm.
Police said he also admitted to burglarizing the Eighth Street business and stealing a motor vehicle from that location that he left on West 10th Street. He admitted that he placed the stolen firearm in the vehicle.
A $500,000 cash-only bond was set.
County Charges
Washington police were aware Stonebarger was wanted for questioning about other incidents by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
While in custody, sheriff’s deputies met with Stonebarger about a Feb. 29 incident. On that day the sheriff’s office was contacted by a business owner off Pottery Road south of Washington in reference to a stolen vehicle. A 1990 Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of the business.
The truck was parked at the business with the key stuck in the ignition while awaiting service.
While deputies were headed to the business to take the report, Washington police located the truck behind a business off Jefferson Street.
The truck was recovered, but the key was missing along with tools and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.
Surveillance from the business showed a man entering a parking lot on a bicycle and leaving with the truck. The man seen in the video resembled the suspect in several thefts in Washington.
After he was arrested by Washington police, Franklin County detectives determined this was the same subject responsible for the theft of the 1990 Ford pickup truck and shotgun.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office located the shotgun at a residence near Washington and are still looking for the remaining property missing from the vehicle.
Bond was set of $500,001, cash only.
Union Incident
Stonebarger had two separate cases where charges were applied from Union. He was arrested Thursday, March 5, after he was seen driving an ATV with no headlights around Union.
Police were able to locate him and he was arrested for having active warrants.
During the investigation, police connected him to multiple vehicle thefts and a burglary in Union.
First 2020 Charge
Stonebarger, was charged in early February after the sheriff’s office investigated a stealing incident off Shiloh Drive. The business was equipped with surveillance cameras and the owner had been alerted that his business was broken into.
A 1962 Ford 100 Rat Rod-style pickup truck, a Suzuki RMZ 450 and four racing wheels were missing from the business.
Investigators were able to locate the truck in a remote area west of Union along the Bourbeuse River Wednesday, Jan. 29. Investigators found the truck to be hidden in a wooden area with a large amount of parts missing, including include the engine and wheels.
Deputies said he admitted to going into the business and taking the pickup truck and dirt bike.