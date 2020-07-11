A Labadie man with an extensive history of assault, weapons and drug charges was arrested this week for allegedly stealing a car after assaulting its owner.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Steven Leo Terry, 37, Labadie, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault. The arrest stems from an incident which occurred July 3, in Labadie.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Terrace Hill Court, where they found the victim standing outside the residence. She said Terry had knocked her to the ground, choked her and stole her cellphone, credit card and car keys. She said Terry had also stolen her 2001 Chrysler 300.
The victim had injuries to her face, arms and legs which were consistent with her statement.
Deputies conducted a canvass in an attempt to locate the vehicle and suspect but were unsuccessful.
On Saturday, July 4, a deputy spotted the unoccupied stolen vehicle parked near the victim’s residence in Labadie.
A perimeter was placed around the residence and deputies attempted to make contact with Terry, who was believed to be inside.
Contact was also made with the victim who told deputies she was at a friend’s home.
Terry began yelling at the deputies from inside the residence while barricading both the front and rear doors.
Search and arrest warrants were issued and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Terry into custody.
He is being held on $50,000 bond.