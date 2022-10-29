COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia.
Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault.
Police say advanced DNA technology was used to identify him as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia.
Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina, Wednesday. A Boone County prosecutor charged him with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He lived in Columbia at the time of the assault.
The March 24, 1984, case happened in the 4000 block of Wellington Drive, where the victim encountered the suspect, whom she did not know.
The victim told officers she was abducted at knifepoint by the suspect. The suspect then drove the victim to the dead-end of Wellington Drive where he parked his car and raped her, according to a news release.
The victim said after the sexual assault, the suspect attempted to murder her with a knife, damaging her trachea and vocal cords. Wilson attempted to discard the victim's body in a nearby creek, but the victim said she laid still until Wilson left and she was able to seek help.
Police took the victim to the hospital where medical staff said there was evidence of a sexual assault.
A team of Columbia police detectives visited the victim Thursday morning, Chief Geoff Jones said at the briefing. She is aware of the arrest and police say other details are being withheld for her privacy.
"She is a survivor. Thirty-eight years is a long time to carry this burden," Chief Jones said.
Wilson, now 59, is set to appear before a judge in North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He's currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Iredell County Jail, in North Carolina.
Johnson said at that hearing, Wilson will decide if he will waive extradition or not.
"If he does waive extradition then we'll have to wait for him to be transported back here [Columbia]," Johnson said. "If he doesn't, then our focus is gonna be on getting paperwork together from the governor here that we need to prepare for the extradition hearing."
Wilson was arrested Wednesday, but Johnson says the case will be tried under 1984 statutes.
"The rule in Missouri is that the statute that's in effect at the time the offense occurred is the statute that governs the conduct," Johnson said. "Since this activity was alleged to have been committed in 1984, the 1984 statute is the one that would apply."
Johnson says this means that at the end of the trial, the jury will get a set of instructions that tells them what they have to find in order to find the defendant guilty, and the instructions follow the statute.
"The statute sets out everything we have to prove and so what we have to prove is just a little bit different under the statutes at the time," Johnson said. "For assault in the first degree, it's really the same as the statue now."
Johnson said after the hearing is over, he will continue to work with law enforcement to gather evidence and complete the investigation in the case and prepare for trial.
"We're really lucky to have well-trained and dedicated law enforcement officers," Johnson said. "In this particular case, the dedication and commitment of [Columbia police] detective Renee Wilbarger is something I'm very appreciative of. I think we're all lucky to have that resource here in our county."