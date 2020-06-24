The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua J. Devries, 34, Pacific, with third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage following an altercation Sunday, June 21.
According to the sheriff’s report, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of W. View Drive outside Pacific for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived, deputies spoke with a 40-year-old female who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Devries.
The female claimed Devries smacked her during an argument in their home. She walked away from the home followed by Devries. A neighboring witness intervened after she told the witness she was assaulted. After returning home, the victim stated Devries grabbed her by the neck and broke her cellphone. She was able to escape once more and again called law enforcement.
The victim sustained a minor injury during the incident, which was consistent with her statement. The witness also corroborated her statement.
Devries was interviewed, but claimed the injury to the victim and property damage was an accident.
Devries also sustained a minor injury when the witness intervened.
Neither injured party requested medical assistance.
Devries was arrested for domestic assault and his bond was set at $25,000.