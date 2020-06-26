The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has charged Raymond D. Britt, 52, Union with second degree assault and armed criminal action for an alleged knife attack.
On Wednesday, June 24, deputies received a call of an assault victim with several knife wounds that occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Horseshoe Bend Loop in Union. The victim, who had several lacerations to his hands, right leg, and right rib cage, stated he was with Britt for several hours throughout the day drinking beer.
Later in evening, the victim went inside Britt's house and when he was exiting the bathroom the Britt confronted him with a knife and followed the victim out the residence to his vehicle and attacked him. Many of the victims wounds were self-defense-related.
Who deputies arrived at Britt's home in Union, he briefly barricaded himself inside and eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. A knife was located inside the trailer.
Britt is being held on $50,000 bond.