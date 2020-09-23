A Beaufort man faces felony stealing over $750 charges for allegedly robbing a clerk who was filling an ATM machine at Voss’ Market in Beaufort just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tyler M. Wilson, 33, was located in Eureka at 4 p.m. Tuesday and arrested on outstanding felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Charges are currently being sought regarding the incident at Voss’ Market.
Pelton said Wilson was inside the store walked over to the clerk while he was filling the ATM machine. The clerk asked Wilson to step back and placed his hand on the cash that was being placed inside the ATM. Wilson then pushed the clerk aside, grabbed the money and ran out the front door.
The staff at the market was familiar with Wilson, and county deputies and detectives immediately started looking for him.
Pelton said further details will be released as they become available.