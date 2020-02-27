A Catawissa man is facing charges for harassing a neighbor.
Jerry L. Turner Jr., 40, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree harassment and one felony count of first-degree trespassing.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3000 block of Calvey Street for a report of a man trespassing and causing a disturbance while he was believed to be intoxicated.
Deputies were told the man was kicking a neighbor’s front door and shouting for the neighbor to come outside.
By the time deputies arrived, the man had gone back into his own home. The deputies could still hear the man screaming from inside the home.
The man, identified as Turner, came back outside and confronted the deputies. Once outside, deputies informed Turner about the trespassing and harassment complaints.
Deputies believed Turner was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital for examination because of his high level of impairment.
Following his release from the hospital, Turner was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center without incident. Bond for Turner was set at $20,000, cash-only.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the bond likely was that high because Turner was out on bond from an incident that occurred in 2019 where he had a standoff with deputies.
In August, the Franklin County SWAT team seized a firearm, ammunition and additional parts to firearms after a man barricaded inside a home surrendered.
Pelton said a family member called 911 when she heard Turner making “irrational comments” at a home in the 3700 block of Calvey Street in Catawissa.
When deputies arrived, Turner was asked to come out of the home. Turner had warrants for his arrest for the charges of domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while revoked.
Pelton said Turner barricaded himself inside the home prompting a call to the SWAT team.
During negotiations, a second man exited the home and confirmed that Turner had a firearm inside. Negotiations continued until Turner surrendered.
Turner was charged Aug. 16, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Turner was convicted of a felony in 2010 for driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender.