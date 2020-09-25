One of three suspects in an attempted burglary at China King Restaurant in Washington from July 2019 has been arrested, according to the Washington Police Department.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said Dakota Cole Blackburn, Columbia, has been charged with attempted burglary in the second degree and property damage in the first degree.
On July 2, 2019, Blackburn and two other suspects allegedly attempted to gain entry into the China King Restaurant, located at 2006 Phoenix Center Drive, by cutting the metal siding.
DNA evidence on items seized at the time the incident was reported led to Blackburn’s arrest.
Blackburn is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.