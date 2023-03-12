The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert Sunday evening shortly after 9:30 p.m. related to an incident out of Hermann.
A Blue Alert is issued by the highway patrol whenever law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect or person of interest connected to the assault or violent attack of a law enforcement officer.
With regards to the developing story out of Hermann, authorities are seeking information about the driver of a black or dark-colored 2014 Jeep Wrangler. This individual is described as being a white male.
No further information about the man has been released, but authorities have said they were able to use store surveillance footage to create a photograph of the man. That photograph has been circulated among law enforcement agencies in the area, but has not been released publicly.
According to authorities, the man is wanted in possible connection to shots being fired at the Casey's General Store in Hermann. It is unclear if an officer was shot at the gas station.