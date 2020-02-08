Charges have been filed against a Union woman for allegedly stabbing a man early Thursday morning.
Elizabeth Dawn Willis, 47, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
First responders were dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, for a reported stabbing. A 34-year-old man was found lying at the curb and said he had been stabbed.
During the investigation, the man said he had been stabbed by a woman identified as Willis. Police said the two had been arguing when, at some point, Willis is alleged to have stabbed the man.
Police said Willis fled the area, but was located a short time later at a nearby convenience store. Willis was arrested and taken into custody.
Police said the recovering after surgery at an area hospital.