Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies have captured a fugitive on the Top 10 Most Wanted list of Jefferson County.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies received an anonymous tip Wednesday, July 8, that Albert Leon Woods, 43, was living at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway FF, Lonedell.
Woods was wanted by Jefferson County on child molestation charges and had a cash-only bond of $15,000.
Deputies and detectives met with a female living at the address and were eventually able to locate Woods inside the residence. He was arrested on the Jefferson County fugitive warrant without issue.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who provided the information leading to the arrest of the suspect.