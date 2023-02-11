How safe is Washington? Safer in 2022 than in 2021.
That’s according to a crime summary released by Washington Police Department this week, which showed crime was down in Washington in 2022 — in some categories, significantly.
Incidents of violent crime were down over the previous year in every category police track, according to the report, including homicide/manslaughter, rape, assault, and robbery. Police say they investigated fewer reports of domestic violence, stolen vehicles, larceny cases and drug cases in 2022 as compared to 2021. Police made almost 100 fewer arrests last year compared to the previous year — 695 compared to 793 in 2021. Police also reported an overall decrease in minor crimes as well.
There were no reports of homicide/manslaughter, rape, arson or robbery in Washington in 2022. There were four homicide/manslaughters, three rapes, one arson and five robberies in 2021, police reported. There were 62 assaults in Washington last year compared to 90 in 2021. Reports of domestic violence fell from 228 in 2021 to 161 last year.
“If you were the victim of a crime last year, you might not agree that Washington was safer last year than the year before,” Washington Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes noted. “But overall, crime was down in our city in 2022.”
While drug offenses fell in 2022 as compared to the prior year, the heroin/fentanyl epidemic continues to plague our community according to Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong.
“The department handled 30 drug overdose cases, nine of which were fatal,” Armstrong said in a statement. “The total number of overdoses in 2022 was down compared to 46 in 2021. However, the number of overdose fatalities were up compared to four in 2021. That is likely attributed to the surge in fentanyl abuse.”
Washington police officers administered Naloxone (Narcan) 11 times to individuals that were overdosing in 2022. All 11 individuals were revived, Armstrong noted.
The crime report indicates significantly fewer reports of stolen vehicles in 2022, 24 versus 59 in 2021. The crime summary indicates police recovered 16 of those vehicles. In 2021, they recovered 26 vehicles. “Investigations show most vehicles are stolen by drug addicts to take to a dealer and trade for drugs,” Armstrong said. “We continue to see a trend of perpetrators from the St. Louis area coming to Washington to steal vehicles, burglarize stores and shoplift from local chain stores.”
Police received a total of 29,898 calls for service in 2022, significantly higher than the 23,515 calls they logged in 2021. That number was the highest in the past four years according to the report.
“While overall crime was down, we were busier than ever,” Sitzes noted.
Armstrong said calls to deal with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis remained high last year.
“Three to four times a week officers were taking individuals into protective custody to get them treatment at a mental health facility,” Armstrong noted. “All road officers of the department are crisis intervention trained. This helps officers to know how to deal with individuals in mental health crisis and how to get help for them.”
Homelessness and police contacts with individuals experiencing homelessness continued to rise in 2022, Armstrong said. “Besides local, known homeless, others from outside the community came to Washington for help. Some became problems the police department had to deal with,” he explained.
