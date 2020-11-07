Loving Hearts Outreach is prepping for an uncertain future.
The Washington nonprofit housing a food pantry and other assistance programs recently recorded its highest number of new people it’s helped, and its eight board members, two staff members and several volunteers are navigating how to serve the increased need in the community highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the group’s 2020 United Way application, it served 3,771 individuals, providing 27,123 acts of assistance, in 2020. In 2019, the outreach served 3,622 individuals with 38,315 acts.
One thing that is certain, according to Executive Director Michelle Crider, is how the organization depends on the United Way’s financial support. Loving Hearts Outreach is one of 53 partner agencies with the Franklin County Area United Way, which is midway through its 2020 annual campaign, and is “down significantly” in its fundraising due to COVID-19, according to Executive Director Kim Strubberg.
Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contribution made to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including those involved with Loving Hearts.
Crider said around 10 percent of the organization’s budget last year came from the United Way. Per the group’s 990 Form filing, Loving Heart’s total revenue last year was more than $1.1 million, as were its expenses. Its gifts, grants and contributions alone brought in more than $1,091,000 in revenue. Another revenue stream is the nonprofit’s thrift store, but the roughly $50,000 it brings in pales in comparison to contributions like what the United Way provides.
“Once everything is complete with the United Way campaign, we’ll have to look at programs, and we might have to decide to help people less or help less people,” Crider said.
The Loving Hearts Outreach has been one of the major food pantries operating in Washington since forming in 1998. The pantry is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to providing food and resources for those in need, the group offers housing assistance programs such as grants for energy and utility bills, a Christmas outreach program, assistance obtaining medicines, school supplies help and more.
About 90 percent of the United Way funding the nonprofit receives goes toward those programs, so they stand to be impacted if the funding is not there next year.
Crider, who just celebrated 19 years at Loving Hearts, said she is hopeful the Washington community will help its charitable organizations through these troubling times.
“I believe we have a strong community here, and I feel blessed and lucky to live in a place that sticks together,” Crider said. “Our community has supported us so well.”
In discussing United Way’s impact, Strubberg highlights the difference that a $5 donation can make. Crider said many have no idea just how far $5 can go at Loving Hearts.
“We have connections to get our food cheap,” she said. “We pay 10 to 14 cents per pound of food, so $5 goes further than you’d imagine.”
For Crider, the most important thing for people to remember, especially now, is that COVID-19 has made it impossible to know who around you has been impacted.
“You could live in the best neighborhood, and someone down the street is struggling right now. You just don’t know,” Crider said. “We have to look around and say, ‘This could be me tomorrow.’ It could be any of us. If you think of it that way, making sure there’s these programs out there to help people makes it easier to reach in your pocket and give that dollar.”