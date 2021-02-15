Snow plows were out early Monday dealing with what’s expected to be the largest snow storm Franklin County has seen in at least a couple years.
“The county’s on top of it, every hand on deck is the call,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “They’ve been out there since 5 a.m., they’ll be out there all day into the evening late, and then they’ll do another 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.”
The storm has been all snow, so far, which helps with plowing, Brinker said. “It helped with being able to pretreat before getting into the quite adequate stockpile of cinders and salt that they have,” he said.
No major incidents were reported on the county roads, Brinker said.
“Everybody is out there getting after it; we’re grateful,” he said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has had full staff dealing with the roads under its supervision, which include Interstate 44, major roads like Highways 100, 50 and 47 and lettered highways, said Bob Becker, St. Louis District maintenance engineer.
“They were out all night last night, they came in yesterday, and we’ll continue to have full staff until this thing pushes through,” Becker said Monday. “We’re going to get a lot of snow this afternoon, so there’s going to be a lot of pushing going on.”
While the light, fluffy snow that is expected is easier to move out of the way, it also can blow back on the road after being plowed, Becker said. “It will come down as fast as we can push it off the roads,” he said. “Those roads will get slick out there this afternoon.”
The National Weather Service was calling for three to seven inches of snow Monday, with more possible Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Making the situation worse is several days of single-digit temperatures.
“To have this much snow when it’s this cold is a rarity,” Becker said. “That’s one of the big concerns that adds to this. Any moisture that ends up on the roadways is going to cause some issues because it is so cold out. It’s just harder on everything.”
Both the cities of Washington and Union announced trash pickup for Monday had been canceled, with customers who normally have trash pickup Monday being pushed back to Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday routes are expected to be picked up Tuesday.
Union also had a pump at one of the city’s wells go out Sunday, according to the city’s Facebook page. While the city was able to activate another pump and avoided losing water pressure, Union residents east of Highway 47 were advised to boil water before consuming it. The city said Monday it could take several days to get well service restored.