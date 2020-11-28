A Villa Ridge resident was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Donald G. Tracks, 33, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Route O, near Old Farm Road in rural Franklin County, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Per the report, Tracks was driving too fast for the wet pavement and crossed the centerline of the roadway to avoid hitting the other vehicles that had slowed in front of his truck. When Tracks’ vehicle crossed the median, it began to spin and ultimately collided with a 2016 Dodge Ambulance driven by Foster C. Goudy, 32, of Wildwood. Both the ambulance and the truck were totaled in the crash, according to the state’s Highway Patrol. Injured in the crash was Brittnie N. Schultz, 27, of Villa Ridge. Schultz was taken by Meramec Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of her injuries.
While Goudy was wearing his seat belt, the Highway Patrol reported that it is not known if Schultz or Tracks were wearing their seat belts.