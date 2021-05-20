A vehicle struck powerlines near Steutermann Road and Highway A, knocking out power to the nearby intersection’s stoplights, according to Washington’s Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia.
Skornia said it would likely be at least until 3 p.m. or later before power is restored to the intersection.
He and other emergency management officials are encouraging all motorists to avoid the intersection.
If drivers use the intersection, he asks that they look for the temporary stop signs that have been placed at the intersection.