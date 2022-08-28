A traffic crash occurred on Interstate 44 just east of Pacific around 5:41 p.m.
A semi-truck crashed into a bluff and the trailer is blocking at least one lane.
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 9:34 pm
Motorists should use alternate routes or expect delays.
