A new short-term rental vacation property in Washington will soon hit the market, pending final approval from the Washington City Council later this month.
The topic of short-term rental properties was the focus of Monday’s meeting of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, where the commission recommended the city council approve a special use permit to convert 312 High Street, owned by Scott and Angela Garland, into a short-term rental property.
The special use permit, which requires annual inspections and application for a city business license, is required when a business opens outside of the downtown district, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
In addition to the inspection, the city also requires that the short-term rental property have an exit sign and a working fire extinguisher in the home. It’s also required to collect the city’s 5 percent hotel bed occupancy tax.
In recent years, Maniaci said the city has seen an uptick in the number of property owners converting unused or under-used properties into short-term rental properties that are marketed on a variety of platforms, including Airbnb, Vrbo, HomeAway and others. Property owners can use these online platforms to rent rooms or entire houses for a single night or multiple days, but minimum nights of stay are determined by the property owner or the platform, not by the city.
Maniaci said although a 2018 study showed there was demand for at least 110 more hotel beds in Washington, the increased demand for short-term rental properties is unrelated to the lack of hotel rooms.
“I think there is a natural preference among (young) people to get Airbnbs or short-term rentals over hotels. I think the Airbnbs are becoming more popular with other age groups as well,” Maniaci said.
If approved by the city council, the Garlands’ home would become the city’s 25th registered short-term rental property. According to a representative of the Garlands, the home will undergo some renovations and would likely not welcome its first overnight guest for at least two or three months.
The proposed short-term rental use of the residence was met with opposition from some neighbors, including Ron Snelson, who said he was worried the property would be treated more like a hotel than a residence.
“I don’t want to see a hotel in my neighborhood,” Snelson said. “Are we getting a motel or a vacation home?”
Snelson also vocalized concerns about guests at the short-term rental property and whether they would be subject to a background check or vetting process. He also said he was concerned about how many people could stay at the property at a particular time.
According to the Garlands’ representative, the home has two bedrooms, and there might be additional accommodations that would increase the number of sleeping areas for a total of six people in the home.
The Garlands’ intended clientele are primarily business travelers, who might come to Washington for an extended period of time, though the couple’s representative also said the property would be rented to families.
Citing his own experience using online short-term rental applications like Airbnb, Maniaci said renters are required to submit a photo ID, and the company runs a background check on each of the renters.
With the approval of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, the special use permit application now goes before the Washington City Council, which is expected to vote on the matter at its May 17 meeting.
Meanwhile, the city continues to look into software that would track and identify unregistered short-term rental properties in Washington, according to Maniaci.
As was first reported in March, the city was approached earlier this year by ProChamps, a third-party vendor, which said its data mining software could help the city identify up to 63 unregistered short-term rentals.
Third-party vendors buy ZIP code-specific data from the nine major companies and then compare online bookings to the city’s list of licensed short-term rentals.
“They scour all of this information, and they will actually do the legwork and contact the property owners for the city,” Maniaci said in March. In exchange for this service, ProChamps has said they would charge a $100 fee per property. Other companies would charge the city a monthly fee.
Maniaci said Monday that city officials plan to present their recommendations to the city council later this summer.
Under current city ordinances, short-term rental owners pay $60 for their annual business license and $25 for the annual inspection. If enacted, the ordinance could add an annual $100 per property fee. This fee would be paid to the company.
“This is not about the city collecting more revenue,” Maniaci said, “but about leveling the playing field (between the short-term rentals that are registered with the city and those not).”