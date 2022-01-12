Demand for COVID-19 testing in Washington “is at an all-time high,” said Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, one of the county’s biggest COVID-19 test providers.
That’s consistent with what’s happening across the nation and the St. Louis region, he said.
“Our supplies are tight,” he said. “We continue to monitor that number very, very closely because the supply chain for testing is under a lot of stress, both locally at Mercy’s ministry and nationally.”
However, Chalk said testing remains available at Mercy.
“We’re doing OK now,” he said, “but we monitor our testing supplies literally on an hour-by-hour basis.”
Chalk said the health system’s most critically ill patients “are at the top of the priority.”
“Our hospitals are nearly at full capacity,” he said. “So where the medical decision [is] to admit someone to the hospital, or at times when being discharged from the hospital, there absolutely needs to be testing there because, if we fail to be able to test at that point, we will have significant throughput issues in our hospitals
“And that’s going to be a challenge in providing that high quality care that we seek to do each and every day,” Chalk said.
He urges people experiencing few to no symptoms to avoid testing centers like Mercy Clinic Four Rivers or Mercy Hospital Washington and seek tests from a retail provider like Walgreens or Walmart. “The last place you need to be to be tested is the emergency room,” Chalk said.
He said Total Access Urgent Care and Mercy Go Health are also good places to go for tests.
Kelly Baynes, director of clinical operations at Total Access Urgent Care, said via email that their facilities, including the Washington location, are not short on testing supplies. However, she said they were experiencing pandemic-related shortages on items such as monoclonal antibody infusions, which are laboratory-made proteins that simulate the body’s immune response and are used to treat COVID-19.
Schroeder Drugs in Washington is currently out of tests, both the at-home tests and the staff-administered ones, according to pharmacist Kendall Schwentker.
Schwentker said pharmacy staff has ordered more tests, but oftentimes the tests arrive later or in smaller volume than what was ordered, making it hard to plan.