With Union’s 19th annual Valentine’s Dinner & Comedy Show being held during a pandemic, the pandemic, not surprisingly, became the subject of some of the comedy.
St. Charles comedian Will O’Donnell, one of four performers, noted early in his set how the event gave the audience of 96 people a chance to go out drinking, something they didn’t have for a while. O’Donnell joked that during last year’s lockdown, he considered drinking in the kitchen section at Home Depot because it was the closest thing he could find to a bar.
“ ‘Sir, this is Home Depot, you can’t just get drunk here,’ ” O’Donnell said an employee told him. “Sure I can. I can do it, you can help.”
The comedy wasn’t the only thing impacted by COVID-19 during the Saturday, Feb. 13, event. The audience was less than half the 240 people the comedy show has attracted in the past.
The number of tables sold was limited to 16 and only six people could sit at each table. It normally sells 40 tables, with eight seats each. Previously, people could buy individual seats at a table, but, this year, a group had to purchase all six seats at a table for $240.
“The people who have been here all these years tell me how different this is than in the past,” said Parks Director Chad Pohlmann, who started his job a week after the 2020 comedy show. “This year you had to buy the entire table. That way, people just sat with who they are comfortable with.”
The event for people 21 and older brought in more than $3,800 for the city of Union’s general fund. While adult-themed comedy, a bar and a steak dinner might not be what people think of when they hear about a parks and recreation department, Pohlmann said it is part of the department’s mission.
“Traditionally, you think of parks as playgrounds, baseball and swimming, but, in reality, parks is trying to bring activities to all of the community,” he said. “You usually don’t think of a comedy show and steak dinner as recreation, but Union is not just a population of grade school kids.”
A handful of those in attendance had attended the comedy show nearly every year it’s been held.
“It’s just something different to do in the middle of winter,” Patty Schuttenberg said.
Like many events that have gone on during the pandemic, the comedy show did have to make some adjustments. Original headliner Bob Jay canceled and the comedy promoter the city worked with rescheduled the headliners as Chris Smith and Johnny Kavanaugh. They were joined on the bill by O’Donnell and Andy Hamilton.
Attendees also braved 5 degree temperatures to reach the event, which is held at the City Auditorium.