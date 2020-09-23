COVID-19 is not preventing Union High School’s theater department from taking the stage.
The group will perform “In the Middle of Literally Everything,” a one-act play written by Union High junior Mo AuBuchon this weekend, said Sarah Serbus, the school’s theater director. The live audience is limited to immediate family of the cast and crew by voucher only, but the public can buy tickets to watch the performances online.
Online tickets to the performances, which are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, are available for $3 at uhs.booktix.com.
The students are making sure they follow all procedures and guidelines put in place by the Union R-XI School District, Serbus said. “My goal is for my students to do as much hands-on learning and performing as possible, while keeping their safety the top priority,” Serbus said in an email.
“It is an interesting challenge to think creatively, but that’s what theater people do,” she said.
Meanwhile, Union is one of three high school theater programs in the state chosen to take part in a pilot exam.
A total of 171 schools from 39 states and Taiwan are taking part in the Backstage Technical Theatre Pilot Exam, a digital test for high school students, which seeks to measure their competency in a broad range of technical theater knowledge.
Serbus applied for Union to take part in the program. Participating schools are selected by the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) and the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).
“Students in my technical theater classes will be participating in the pilot program as well as a few student technicians who have experience working on our theater productions after school,” Serbus said.
The partnership between USITT and EdTA is intended to create greater recognition for technical theater as a viable career and technical education pathway for students with an interest in the profession, according to the news release.
North Kansas City High School and Grand Center Arts Academy in St. Louis were the other two Missouri schools selected to take part in the Backstage Technical Theatre Pilot Exam.
A pre-test is being conducted through Oct. 22, while a post-test is available between April 15, and June 1, 2021. The organizations hope to use the pilot program to refine the test so it can be publicly available within a year. They have an ultimate goal of gaining state and national recognition for the test.